‘Transforming comedian Chikkanna into a hero was a delicate process’, says director Anil Kumar

Anil Kumar reflects, “Having observed Chikkanna’s work and having him as part of my previous film, Rambo 2, where he played alongside Sharan, the lead actor, I was familiar with his versatility. Moreover, he also shared screen space with Sharan in Adhyaksha. And with Upadhyaksha serving as its sequel, it was a seamless transition to shift the focus to Chikkanna’s character in the upcoming film. While the audience has witnessed Chikkanna alongside a leading role, this characterisation required a balance to avoid a sudden and jarring tonal shift. Transitioning him into a hero demanded letting go of certain traits while preserving the essence of the old Chikkanna. It was a delicate process, but the workshop played a pivotal role in moulding him into the character.”

Anil Kumar reveals that Chikkanna underwent a physical transformation to convincingly play the role of a protagonist. He explains, “Although, in my perception, Chikkanna didn’t require it, he embodied the essence of a hero. The story demanded a certain transformation in his physicality and demeanour. While Chikkanna is not a novice to the silver screen, to look at him through the lens of a protagonist, I needed to approach him like a debut actor.”



With the story penned by Chandramohan, Upadhyaksha is produced by Smitha Umapathy under the DN Cinemas banner. According to Anilkumar, the success of Adhyaksha further raised the expectations for Upadhyaksha. “It has been accepted well with the first set of audiences, which are mostly family viewers. We received positive feedback at a recently held private screening. Now we have to wait for the audience’s response,” he says.