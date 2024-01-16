Vasishta Simha’s upcoming crime thriller titled 'VIP'
Vasishta Simha’s upcoming film with director Brahma has completed seventy-five percent of its shooting. The makers recently revealed that the film has been titled 'VIP', which stands for ‘Vengeance in Progress’. The director describes it as a crime thriller, featuring a non-linear storytelling style. The narrative will portray the protagonist in dual shades.
The actor made the official announcement about the film on the auspicious occasion of Sankranti, and CE obtained a first look of the actor from the film. VIP is produced by Kalasrushti Productions and was shot in Bengaluru and Kodagu. Afzal, who plays a significant role, also serves as an executive producer.
The cast includes Thejaswini Sharma as the female lead. She is best known for films like English Manja, Mary, and Flat No.9. The cast of the film also includes Balarajwadi, Sunil Puranik, and Sparsha Rekha in pivotal roles. VIP features cinematography by Rajeev Ganeshan and music by Raghavan Kartik. On the other hand, Vasishta Simha will also be seen in Loveli, which is gearing up for release.