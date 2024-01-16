Vasishta Simha’s upcoming crime thriller titled 'VIP'

Vasishta Simha’s upcoming film with director Brahma has completed seventy-five percent of its shooting. The makers recently revealed that the film has been titled 'VIP', which stands for ‘Vengeance in Progress’. The director describes it as a crime thriller, featuring a non-linear storytelling style. The narrative will portray the protagonist in dual shades.

The actor made the official announcement about the film on the auspicious occasion of Sankranti, and CE obtained a first look of the actor from the film. VIP is produced by Kalasrushti Productions and was shot in Bengaluru and Kodagu. Afzal, who plays a significant role, also serves as an executive producer.