Being a director is meant to vocalize my thoughts: Ravi Basrur

Whether it’s Ugramm, the KGF series, or the recent Salaar, Ravi Basrur has carved a niche for himself in the music world. However, the composer occasionally swaps his career as a composer to step into the shoes of a director. “It’s not that I lack seriousness when it comes to filmmaking. My life has two paths—one for making a living and the other for myself. Being a director helps me vocalize my thoughts. It’s more of a social service for the people in Basrur village, where I come from. I earn through cinema, devoid of any bad habits, and I wish to reinvest in the community. With this in mind, I aim to direct a film or two, offering hope to around 2500 people who sustain their livelihood through my films,” says Ravi Basrur, who is gearing up for a public viewing on January 19.

Kadal, bankrolled by NS Rajkumar under Omkar Movies and Ravi Basrur Movies, narrates the heartfelt tale of a father and son and stars Saurab Bhandari, Chirashree Anchan, Suchan Shetty, Vijay Basrur, and Bhaskar Basrur in the principal cast. With music composed by Ravi Basrur himself, the cinematography is handled by Sachin Basrur, and Karthik Valagere is the editor.

“Parents often tell their sons that they don’t want them to face the hardships they went through and go the extra mile to shield them. However, as the sons grow older, the parents regret not allowing them to experience those difficulties. The film explores this dilemma, shedding light on the repercussions. It’s based on the life of a fisherman who spends half his life on water, returning home once every 15 days. The story unfolds the challenges faced by the father and the misuse of his hard-earned money by the children, leading to conflicts,” explains Basrur, adding, “Despite being based on real-life events, I’ve introduced cinematic freedom in the film,” he says.