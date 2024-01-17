Billa Ranga Baashaa on floors in 2024: Kichcha Sudeep

Kichcha Sudeep, currently juggling between his reality show, Bigg Boss Season 10, and his ongoing shoot for the film Max, took some time to engage with his fans on social media. During an interactive session on platform X, the actor shared updates on his current project and future ventures. Expressing gratitude for the love shown towards Max, Sudeep acknowledged the curiosity of his fans, emphasising that filmmaking is a gradual process.

“Filmmaking is a process, and it has its own pace. We appreciate the love and curiosity you all have been showing,” said Sudeep, thanking his fans wholeheartedly. He also mentioned that the team faced delays due to heavy rain in November and its aftermath in December but assured fans that the shoot is progressing smoothly. Sudeep promised to provide updates once the filming is completed.

The actor also provided an update on the much-anticipated film, Billa Ranga Baashaa, announced in collaboration with Rangitaranga director Anup Bhandari back in 2018. Despite being put on hold, the duo directors went on to create Vikrant Rona. In his latest update on BRB, the actor revealed that the film is expected to start filming in 2024.

Apart from Max and Billa Ranga Badshah, Sudeep’s lineup includes a film with Cheran, his next project featuring Srinidhi Sehtty as the female lead. Additionally, he is collaborating with KRG Studios for a film, marking his return to direction. There’s also a project with Kabzaa director, R Chandru.

In the midst of all these updates, a fan’s intriguing question about whether Sudeep watched Darshan starrer Kaatera has certainly stirred up the excitement. His cryptic response, “Hasn’t anyone told you I haven’t already,” has added a layer of mystery, leaving fans in suspense.

According to the Kaatera director, Tharun Kishore Sudhir, in a recent interaction with the media, had stated that Sudeep, despite his hectic shooting schedule, will watch the film soon, and this message from Sudeep has only fueled the buzz further.