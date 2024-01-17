Dharma Keerthiraj forays into Telugu cinema with a crime drama

Dharma Keerthiraj, who rose to fame with his debut film Navagraha, fondly nicknamed ‘Cadburys,’ is all set to make his debut in Telugu cinema. The actor will be a part of an action-packed crime drama, titled Blood Roses. The first phase of shooting recently concluded in Hyderabad within a ten-day schedule, and the team is gearing up for the second phase at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

In this film, Dharma Keerthiraj steps into the role of an inspector. Produced by Harish K under the TBR Cine Creations banner, the film is directed by M Gururajan, who has also written the story and screenplay. The cast of Blood Roses also includes Sriluu, Suman, Tarzan, Gharshanashrinivas, Jagadeeshwari, among others. Shiva Kumar is handling the cinematography while Manikumar Manchenahalli is in charge of the costumes.