Praveen Kumar turns athlete for Desai

Praveen Kumar, who enjoyed a successful debut with Love 360, is currently immersed in the shooting of his second project, Desai. In this film, he takes on the role of an athlete, marking a departure from his previous character.

Directed by Nagireddy Badha, with the story penned by the director himself, Desai is produced by Mahantesh V Choladagudda under the Veerabhadreshwara Creative Films banner. Desai is described as a family drama that spans three generations—grandfather, father, and son. Mahantesh says, "The sentimental situations are well-crafted, aligning with the audience's expectations. The film encompasses all aspects that people desire," says Mahantesh, as he also mentioned that the final touches to the cinematography were completed in Badami and Bagalkot, and the film is progressing well.

Praveen Kumar reiterated his enthusiasm for the film, stating that he is fully prepared for the role and eagerly anticipating the completion of the film. PKH Das handles the cinematography, and the ensemble cast includes Prashanth, Cheluvraju, Madhusudan Rao, Kalyani, Harini, Manjunath Hegde, and Srusti.