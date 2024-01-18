‘After having worked in Tulu and Konkani, Kannada is a step forward’: Actor Vignesh

Coming from the small town of Karkala, budding actor Vignesh is all set to realize his aspiration to conquer the silver screen. Having commenced his cinematic journey with the Tulu film Dagalbaji and a Konkani venture, Vignesh is now set to make his debut in Kannada with Klanta. The actor discusses his first Kannada venture, helmed by director Vaibhav Prashanth, scheduled for release on January 19.
"After having worked in Tulu and Konkani, Kannada is a step forward," expresses Vignesh, acknowledging the widespread reach that Kannada films enjoy compared to their Tulu counterparts confined to the coastal belt. "When it comes to Tulu films, we can't explore mass-based subjects, but Kannada, with its mass content, garners appreciation from every area," he adds.
According to Vignesh, Klanta is a suspense thriller that delves into the challenges faced by two young lovers during their expedition through a dense forest. The film explores their encounter with a menacing gang and the hurdles they confront. Vignesh has worked with Sangeetha Bhat, who steps away from her typical 'girl-next-door' image to showcase her prowess in action stunts.
"I portray a busy businessman who undergoes a transformative experience during a two-day outing with his girlfriend. Klanta not only has an engaging plot but also carries a message about divine power and the importance of family," says Vignesh, acknowledging the challenges of portraying a character in this genre. "There is a mix of emotions before the film's release; wondering how the audience will accept me in Klanta,'" he says.
Working alongside Sangeetha, a familiar face in the industry, was interesting and challenging for Vignesh. "She is a good performer, and I had a challenge to be on par with her. It was her comeback film, and we made sure to give our best," he says.
Klanta, produced by Uday Ammanya under the Anugraha Power Media banner, features music by AP Chandrakanth, cinematography by Mohan Loknathan, and editing by PR Sounder Raj. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Panchami Vamanjur, Veena Sundar, Deepika, Praveen Jain, Yuva, and Swapna in pivotal roles.