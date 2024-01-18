'Bachelor Party' all set for a hilarious ride into chaos and laughter

Rakshit Shetty, interacting with the media after the trailer launch, said that Bachelor Party, for Abhijit, is a leap from short films, and it is where he began his journey with us. “I knew that he was not just a writer but also had the potential to become a great director. He has made significant contributions to Kirik Party as well as Avane Srimannarayana. I encouraged him to direct, and after four and a half years, I’m delighted that he kicks off with a Bachelor Party. Although I’m yet to watch the film, I’m confident it will be a laugh riot, as evident from the trailer,” he shares.

Director Abhijit adds, “Working with the entire team was fun, and the challenges were effortlessly managed with the support of a production powerhouse like Rakshit Shetty.”

Rakshit, expressing his thoughts on the cast, says, “Diganth, I appreciate you not just as an actor but as a person. Yogi, though relatively new, quickly became part of the family. I admire his performance in Hudugaru (2011) and believe he’s an excellent performer. Both Diganth and Yogi possess unique skills that various Kannada directors should explore.”

Yogi, reflecting on the experience with the Bachelor Party, shares, “I’m glad that the Bachelor Party team thought of casting me. They took us to Bangkok, and the dedication we put into our work is evident in the film. I think I have worked more than half for this film compared to my other projects. It was an enjoyable journey.”

For Diganth, Bachelor Party marks his second outing under Paramvah Studios, the first being Katheyondu Shuruvagide. He expresses gratitude to Rakshit, saying, “I’m confident that Bachelor Party will strike a chord with the audience. Yogi and I share a longstanding camaraderie, and working with him was a joy. Rakshit, a long-time acquaintance, always considered me for their stories, and I appreciate his trust,” says Diganth, quipping, “The most eligible bachelor title goes to Achyuth Kumar.”