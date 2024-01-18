Playing the role of ‘Thata’ in Rangasamudra was a fresh experience: Rangayana Raghu

Rangayana Raghu, a veteran, who is a master in portraying negative shades, providing comic relief, and pulling off various characters steps into a distinctive role in the upcoming film Rangasamudra directed by Rajkumar Aski. He embraces the joy of being addressed as ‘thata’ by a child on screen for the first and feels it adds a fresh dimension to his illustrious career.

“After having done over 400 films in 30 years of my career, I felt an innocence in me, hearing a child call me ‘thata’ in Rangasamudra. Having been called mama, father, doddappa, so far, ‘thata’ was a fresh role for me, and at my age, it felt right to take on this character,” shares Rangayana Raghu as he discusses Rangasamudra. “The film unfolds a heartwarming camaraderie between a grandfather and his grandson. The latter, aiming to prove himself, challenges the village head to let him drive his grandfather in a car—this is the crux of the story. The film weaves a narrative that not only entertains but also explores the delicate threads of human connections,” he adds.