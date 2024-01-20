Darshan’s Kaatera joins the Rs 200-crore club

Kannada cinema rose like a triumphant phoenix a few years ago with back-to-back pan-Indian hits like KGF and Kantara. In 2023, a few Kannada films made waves at the box office. Sandalwood within approximately 11 months witnessed as many as five hit movies.

However, by the end of 2023, the year concluded on a high note with the release of Kaatera. In 2024, commencing on a spectacular note, the Darshan-starred commercial entertainer, directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir and bankrolled by Rockline Productions has created a milestone.

The film, based on a significant event from the 1970s, not only lived up to those expectations upon its release but also achieved tremendous commercial success.

Kaatera has made a resounding impact on the industry. Within the first week of its release, it had already proven itself by crossing the ₹100 crore mark within six days. With the film completing 25 days coming Monday, the film running in over 416 theatres and 72 multiples, has joined the ₹200 crore club. It has set new box office records and created history in the Kannada film industry.