Nora Fatehi to make her Kannada debut with Prem’s KD?

Director Prem, known for his captivating titles, music, and intriguing caste ensembles, has set the rumour mills abuzz with his latest project, KD which is bankrolled by KVN Productions. Starring Dhruva Sarja in the lead role, KD boasts a diverse ensemble, including Reeshma Nanaiah as the female lead, alongside industry veterans such as Ravichandran and Ramesh Aravind. Popular Bollywood actors Shilpa Shetty and Sanjay Dutt will also be featured in key roles.

The latest speculation suggests that Prem has added Nora Fatehi to the cast of the film for a special number. The buzz indicates that she will share the dance floor with lead actor Dhruva Sarja. The song has music composed by Arjun Janya. Norah, recognized for her stint on Bigg Boss and her chart-topping track Dilbar, has ventured into character roles, and special numbers in Hindi and Telugu, as well as bilingual projects in Tamil and Malayalam. KD will mark Norah’s Kannada debut.

Much of the film’s content remains under wraps and details about the specific song featuring Nora are yet to be revealed. Although our sources have verified Norah’s involvement, an official confirmation from the team is still pending.

William David is handling the cinematography for KD which is currently in production. The team, shuttling between Bengaluru and Mysuru for the film’s shooting, recently had Ram Lakhsman choreograph a high-octane fight sequence. In a New Year post, director Prem hinted at KD’s multilingual release this year. The film is set to be released in two parts, but details regarding the storyline are yet to be released.

Apart from KD, Dhruva Sarja has another project titled Martin in the pipeline. Directed by AP Arjun and produced by Uday Mehta, the film is nearing completion, with only a couple of songs yet to be shot.

After this, Prem is set to collaborate again with KVN Productions, this time for a project starring Darshan. Although an official announcement was made months ago, updates about the film haven’t been out yet, except for rumours hinting at talks with Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi for a pivotal role.