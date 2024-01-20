Ranganayaka locks release date

The dynamic duo of Jaggesh and Guru Prasad, known for their previous blockbusters Matta and Edelu Manjunatha, is set to captivate audiences once again after a 15-year hiatus with their upcoming film, Ranganayaka. Produced by AR Vikyath under the Vikhyath Chithra Productions banner and distributed by Zee Studios, the film is slated for release on March 8. T

his coincides with the festive occasions of Maha Shivaratri and Women’s Day and follows Jaggesh’s birthday a week later on March 17, adding an extra layer of celebration to the release.

The film’s production team, currently engrossed in post-production activities, recently made an official announcement about the release date. The film is expected to grace the screens well ahead of the festival.

Ranganayaka is a blend of political satire and period drama. The director aims to transport viewers back to the Vijayanagara period while simultaneously shedding light on today’s political system. The film features popular television artiste and Tamil actor Rachitha Mahalakshmi paired opposite Jaggesh, who will be seen in diverse get-ups. Anoop Seelin has composed the music for the film.