Dollu-duo Pavan Wadeyar and Sagar Puranik to collaborate once again

This time, the film will revolve around a journey and how it affects people. “India is a country with numerous cultures and traditions. It has so much diversity that when one is exposed to it, can significantly influence the characteristics, personalities, and perspectives of that person. We have chosen a journey-based theme,” says Pavan Wadeyar. He, along with Sagar, has already commenced the preparation work, and they will soon finalise a title for the film.”

On the other hand, Pavan Wadeyar has also ventured into Bollywood with his directorial debut. The film stars Parambrata Chatterjee and features Geetha Basra as the female lead. The makers have wrapped up shooting for the film, which is currently in the post-production stages.