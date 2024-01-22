Dollu-duo Pavan Wadeyar and Sagar Puranik to collaborate once again

Director Pavan Wadeyar, known for films like Googly, Rana Vikrama and Natasaarvabhowma, made his production debut with Dollu, with director Sagar Puranik. The film was released in 2021 and achieved national acclaim, Dollu highlights the protagonist’s (Bhadra) struggle to revive tradition and also sheds light on cultural diversity. It became a critical and commercial success and even went on to receive accolades from film festivals. The Dollu-duo is now all set to team up again for another film. The upcoming project is produced by Apeksha and Pavan Wadeyar under the Wadeyar Films banner, collaborating with friends Avinash V Rai and Mohan Lal Menon.
This time, the film will revolve around a journey and how it affects people. “India is a country with numerous cultures and traditions. It has so much diversity that when one is exposed to it, can significantly influence the characteristics, personalities, and perspectives of that person. We have chosen a journey-based theme,” says Pavan Wadeyar. He, along with Sagar, has already commenced the preparation work, and they will soon finalise a title for the film.”
On the other hand, Pavan Wadeyar has also ventured into Bollywood with his directorial debut. The film stars Parambrata Chatterjee and features Geetha Basra as the female lead. The makers have wrapped up shooting for the film, which is currently in the post-production stages.