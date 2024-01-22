Rajavardan’s 'Pranayam' gets a release date

Rajavardan is all set to start the year with Pranayam, which is slated for release on February 9. The trailer, recently unveiled by former Deputy Mayor Mohan Raju, offers a glimpse into the film. Produced by Paramesha under Manasvi Ventures and P2 Productions, the film is directed by S Dattatreya, who has also penned the screenplay for the film.
Mano Murthy has composed the music for the film while Jayanth Kaikini has penned three songs. V Nagendra Acharya has taken care of the cinematography. Expressing his enthusiasm for the film’s music, composer Mano Murthy goes on to describe the cinematography as being exceptionally beautiful and further adds that Pranayam is a distinct love story.
Paramesha, the producer, highlighted that the film draws inspiration from real-life events that would normally occur in a family while also adding a unique spin to it. Talking about collaborating with legends like Mano Murthy and Jayanth Kaikini, he expressed gratitude for their support. Despite the delay in release, Paramesha remains confident about the film’s success
Lead actor Rajavardan, speaking at the trailer launch, conveyed his excitement for Pranayam. He thanked the makers for offering him a challenging role. Filmed in picturesque locations like Chikkamagaluru and Madikeri, the movie marks Bollywood actor Naina Ganguly’s debut as the female lead. The ensemble cast includes Govinde Gowda, Manthan, Prashant, Sameeksha, and Priya Tarun. Madan Harini has handled the dance choreography while the fights are handled by Thriller Manju and Mass Mada.