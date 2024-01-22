Rajavardan’s 'Pranayam' gets a release date

Rajavardan is all set to start the year with Pranayam, which is slated for release on February 9. The trailer, recently unveiled by former Deputy Mayor Mohan Raju, offers a glimpse into the film. Produced by Paramesha under Manasvi Ventures and P2 Productions, the film is directed by S Dattatreya, who has also penned the screenplay for the film.

Mano Murthy has composed the music for the film while Jayanth Kaikini has penned three songs. V Nagendra Acharya has taken care of the cinematography. Expressing his enthusiasm for the film’s music, composer Mano Murthy goes on to describe the cinematography as being exceptionally beautiful and further adds that Pranayam is a distinct love story.