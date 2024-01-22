Suni has a knack for telling simple stories in a straightforward manner: Actor Ganesh

Suni, the director of 'Simple Agi Ondhu Love Story', who last helmed Sakath with Ganesh, is back with his next project. This time, the director has joined hands with Vinay Rajkumar for a romantic drama titled Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe. The makers, who are gearing up for a release on February 8, have unveiled the first song from the film. It was launched by the Golden Star on Thursday.

The melodious track, titled Gunu Gunugu, features the lead actors, Vinay Rajkumar and Mallika Singh, with the music composed by Veer Samarth. Ganesh expressed his love for the song and particularly praised its catchy hook line. He also appreciated the entire team, acknowledging Vinay Rajkumar’s dedication. Ganesh highlighted the simplicity of the movie, noting that director Suni has a knack for telling simple stories in a straightforward manner.

Vijay Rajkumar, speaking about the song, expressed his liking for Gunu Gunugu and praised the music director Veer Samarth for his excellent work. Sachin, the lyricist, shared his thoughts on the simple and catchy nature of the song, as the team acknowledged the collaborative effort that went into making the movie.