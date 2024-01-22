There is so much fun in having a range of roles to explore: Actor Siri Ravikumar

After exploring dramatic roles in films like Sakutumba Sametha and Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye, a fresh chapter begins for Siri Ravikumar, as she ventures into the world of comedy with her upcoming film, Bachelor Party.

Reflecting on this new experience, she shares, “Though I have a theatre background, comic relief wasn’t a big part of my plays, which makes this film a refreshing new experience.”

While the actor is paired alongside Diganth, the film also features Yogi and Achyuth Kumar among the ensemble cast. The film has music scored by Arjun Ramu and cinematography by Aravind Kashyap.

While the film is gearing up for release this week, Siri talks about her role in the film and the portrayal of women in comedy. She says, “I approached this character in Bachelor Party with what I learnt from the script and went with director Abhijit Mahesh’s vision. Here, Diganth plays the role of Santhosh, whom I share screen space with. The film delves into a man’s life under pressure but also looks at it from a feminist point of view. Bachelor Party deals with domestic issues in a humorous way and the wife’s indifference to his struggles adds to the humour.”