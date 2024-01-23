I choose roles from audience perspective: Actor Bhavana Menon

For someone like Bhavana Menon, who commenced her film journey at a tender age, contributing to over 85 films, navigating through diverse genres poses an ongoing challenge. Choosing roles today demands a discerning eye, and she openly acknowledges the influx of fresh and compelling subjects. Reflecting on her early days, Bhavana reminisces, “I initiated my career during the nascent stages of my life, guided by my father, a seasoned industry insider.

In those days, he held decisive sway over projects, sometimes steering me towards films I wasn’t enthusiastic about but acquiesced due to his authority and friendship connections. His unique perspective on films, often at odds with mine, influenced those initial choices. I must admit, out of the many films, I’ve done, there’s a handful that I wouldn’t be proud to be a part of,” she says.

Bhavana reflects on herself as an actor, approaching roles from an audience perspective, evaluating whether she would personally enjoy watching the film in theaters. “Eventually, my father too succumbed to a change of heart, realizing the merit in my judgment. Once I gained autonomy and started handpicking scripts, I made a conscious effort to choose wisely,” she adds.

Bhavana, who has enjoyed her stint in Kannada, highlights noteworthy projects from Jackie to Vishnuvardhana, 99, Yaare Koogadali, to Tagaru, and many more. “However, following Inspector Vikram, I took some time to find a compelling Kannada project. “I listened to scripts during that period, but none resonated with me until the Case of Kondana,” she reveals and talks about the film, ahead of its release on January 26.