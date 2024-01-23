Shivarajkumar, Prabhu Deva's 'Karataka Damanaka' to release for Shivaratri

Producer Rockline Venkatesh, reveling in the stupendous success of Kaatera starring Darshan, which has completed 25 days in over 400 theaters on Monday, with a massive box office collection, is now gearing up for his next venture, Karataka Damanaka. This Yogaraj Bhat film, featuring a star-studded cast of Shivarajkumar and Prabhudeva, is set to hit theaters on March 8, coinciding with the festive celebration of Shivaratri.

While sharing this exciting information with CE, producer Rockline Venkatesh highlighted that Karataka Damanaka, originally made in Kannada, will enjoy a multilingual release across five languages, and overseas. He says that several factors contribute to making Karataka Damanaka one of the most anticipated films of the year. “This marks the first-time collaboration between Shivarajkumar and Prabhudeva, both acclaimed for their acting prowess and equally are good dancers adding a unique flavour to this commercial entertainer.