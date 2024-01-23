Shivarajkumar, Prabhu Deva's 'Karataka Damanaka' to release for Shivaratri

Producer Rockline Venkatesh, reveling in the stupendous success of Kaatera starring Darshan, which has completed 25 days in over 400 theaters on Monday, with a massive box office collection, is now gearing up for his next venture, Karataka Damanaka. This Yogaraj Bhat film, featuring a star-studded cast of Shivarajkumar and Prabhudeva, is set to hit theaters on March 8, coinciding with the festive celebration of Shivaratri.
While sharing this exciting information with CE, producer Rockline Venkatesh highlighted that Karataka Damanaka, originally made in Kannada, will enjoy a multilingual release across five languages, and overseas. He says that several factors contribute to making Karataka Damanaka one of the most anticipated films of the year. “This marks the first-time collaboration between Shivarajkumar and Prabhudeva, both acclaimed for their acting prowess and equally are good dancers adding a unique flavour to this commercial entertainer.
Yogaraj Bhat has crafted a tailor-made story for these two leading actors, portraying them as con artists. The entire film is laced with humour, and icing on the cake, it features dialogues written by none other than Yogaraj Bhat himself,” says Rockline Venkatesh. He adds, “This film combines elements of humour, emotion, action, dance, music, and fun, offering a packed entertainer, it also carries an undercurrent message about water wastage, emphasising the value of water, delivering a thought-provoking message, all set in a village backdrop. I have watched the film, and it has turned out very well,” mentioned the producer.
The film has musical score by Harikrishna, featuring 6 songs, with cinematography handled by Santhosh Rai Pathaje and editing by KM Prakash. The film, with compelling fights, has Bhushan Master choreographing the dance sequences for Shivanna and Prabhudeva. Karataka Damanaka also stars Priya Anand and Nishvika Naidu as female leads, along with Tanikella Bharani, Mukhyamantri Chandra Doddanna, Rangayana, and Ravi Shankar, accompanied by 25 theater artists as part of the ensemble cast. The film also sees Rockline Venkatesh in an important role.