'Shree Ram Jai Hanuman' in the making, set to be made in multiple languages

Suresh KA, the producer known for films like Shravani Subramanya featuring Ganesh and Totapuri 1 & 2 with Jaggesh and Dhananjay, is gearing up to broaden his horizons with a multilingual project. On the day of the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya, the producer, under his banner Suresh Arts, announces his next, titled Shree Ram, Jai Hanuman, set to be a magnum opus.

The project, led by director Avadooth, will be made in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English. With a tagline, “An untold epic of Ramayana,” hints at the aim of delving into untold facets of the revered Ramayana, offering a unique perspective on the epic tale.