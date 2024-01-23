Kannada

'Shree Ram Jai Hanuman' in the making, set to be made in multiple languages

The project, led by director Avadooth, will be made in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English.
'Shree Ram Jai Hanuman' poster.
Express News Service

Suresh KA, the producer known for films like Shravani Subramanya featuring Ganesh and Totapuri 1 & 2 with Jaggesh and Dhananjay, is gearing up to broaden his horizons with a multilingual project. On the day of the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya, the producer, under his banner Suresh Arts, announces his next, titled Shree Ram, Jai Hanuman, set to be a magnum opus.

The project, led by director Avadooth, will be made in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English. With a tagline, “An untold epic of Ramayana,” hints at the aim of delving into untold facets of the revered Ramayana, offering a unique perspective on the epic tale.

The poster, featuring elements like mountains, fire, water, and the divine duo of Ram and Hanuman, is expected to be an action-packed film that will bring this timeless narrative to life.

The production house plans to include actors and artists from across languages, ensuring a diverse and illustrious ensemble. Currently in the storyboarding and VFX stages, Shree Ram, Jai Hanuman, the makers plan to unravel more details of the storyline in the coming days.

