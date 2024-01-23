Small or big screen, acting plays a role everywhere: Actor Malaika Vasupal

Malaika Vasupal is elated to make her debut in Upadhyaksha and showcases her enthusiasm and dedication for the big screen. Having previously ventured into acting with the popular daily soap Hitler Kalyana, Malaika reveals her long-standing dream of becoming a film actor. “Acting has been a dream since my early days.

Award shows and Weekend with Ramesh, where I witnessed achievers, inspired me to be here. Fulfilling my parents’ wishes and completing my engineering degree, it’s now my turn to fulfil my dreams,” says Malaika as she gears up to watch herself on the big screen, in the film releasing this week. Anil Kumar’s directorial, produced by Smitha Umapathy under DN Cinemas banner, has her paired opposite Chikkanna, a comedian who turns hero with this film.

Reflecting on her transition from serials to films, Malaika acknowledges the role of her experience in serials in helping her face the camera for her first film. “Serials gave me my first opportunity, and my role in Hitler Kalyana is still talked about. Transitioning to films is a big step, but the acting skills I learned from doing serials have made it easier for me.” She adds, “It’s not about working on the small or big screen; acting plays a role everywhere. It’s about how confident you are in facing the camera. Serials require drama, which is limited for the big screen, which is something I got to realize while working for Upadhyaksha.”