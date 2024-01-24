Actor Daali Dhananjay releases 'Ravike Prasanga' trailer, team announces release date

Director Santhosh, talking about the significance of a blouse in a woman’s attire, said, “Today, women spend more on a designer blouse, and it might cost more than the saree. They get the blouse stitched by a renowned tailor to wear it for a special occasion. However, the stitching of the blouse will not be perfect all the time. Sometimes there will be some defect. Ravike Prasanga revolves around a similar blouse that does not match with the saree.

”The film portrays the life changes of the lead actor, played by Geetha Bharathi Bhat, due to an ill-fitting blouse and how she takes the tailor to court, all of this is brought in Mangalore-style Kannada. Produced by Santhosh Kodenkeri under the banner Drishti Media, the audio rights are secured by Jhankar Music, and theentire film is shot in and around Dakshina Kannada. Ravike Prasangahas Muralidhar N handling the cinematography.