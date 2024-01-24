Ajay Rao teams up with Shiva Tejas for a romantic family entertainer

Shiva Tejas, who directed Ajay Rao in Dhairyam (2017) and made a cameo appearance inthe director’s last project, Dilpasand,is teaming up onceagain. Unlike the action thriller Dhairyam, this time, the director is making a romantic family entertainer.

The official announcement of this project was made on Ajay Rao’s birthday and it is produced by Harish Devitandre under the Enterprises banner. The film is currently in the preparation phase, and more details will be revealed as they finalise the title, cast, and technicians. Meanwhile, Ajay Rao has some interesting projects in the pipeline.