R Chandru announces five new projects in multiple languages

Filmmaker R Chandru, known for hisfilms Tajmahal, Prem Kahani, Mylari, and Charminar ILove You, among other, ventured into an India cinema with Kabzaa. Ready to expand horizons, the director-producer is launching a new banner, RC Studios Productioninaugurated by none other than Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, in the presence of producerAnand Pandit, AlankarPandian, H M Revanna, Upendra, Krishna, Jack Manju, N MSuresh, Ramachandra Gowda, Manjunath Hegde, among otherdignitaries.Chandru expresses his excitement, stating, “Success across languages inspired me to create RC Studios,a company headed by me.

Interestingly, noted producer Anand Pandit, who had a successful collaboration with me through Kabzaa, will now be presenting all my future films. Additionally, our studio will collaborate with producer Alankar Pandian for various projects.” The director, adopting a corporate structure, has already finalised five subjects.

The launch of all these five projects took place on Tuesday, inauguratedby the Chief Minister. The first one among the five is titled Father, followed by Dog,which is an action film. Then the third project is Shriramabana Charita. While the directors have been confirmed, R Chandru himself will be directing two films.