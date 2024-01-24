Yogaraj Bhat extends support to Sindhu Gowda’s 'Apple Cut'

Sindhu Gowda, daughter of the late director Raj Kishor will be making her directorial debut with Apple Cut. Yogaraj Bhat along with Ragini unveiled the teaser of the film, at a grand event held recently, and digitally launched by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar.

Interestingly Bhatru has lent his voice as a narrator for the teaser, and has also written a song for the film. Sindhu, who also crafted the story and screenplay for Apple Cut, labels it as a mystery.

The film, produced by Shilpa Prasanna under Sanvi Production, is currently in post-production and is set for release in March. Apple Cut, starring Surya Gowda and actress Ashwini Polepalli in lead roles, has Rajesh Gowda as the cinematographer.