Yogaraj Bhat extends support to Sindhu Gowda’s 'Apple Cut'

Sindhu Gowda, daughter of the late director Raj Kishor will be making her directorial debut with Apple Cut. Yogaraj Bhat along with Ragini unveiled the teaser of the film, at a grand event held recently, and digitally launched by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar.
Interestingly Bhatru has lent his voice as a narrator for the teaser, and has also written a song for the film. Sindhu, who also crafted the story and screenplay for Apple Cut, labels it as a mystery.
The film, produced by Shilpa Prasanna under Sanvi Production, is currently in post-production and is set for release in March. Apple Cut, starring Surya Gowda and actress Ashwini Polepalli in lead roles, has Rajesh Gowda as the cinematographer.
It has lyrics by Satya Prakash and music by Veer Samarth while Suchendra N Murthy is the editor. The film explores an innovativegenre, focusing on the study of the human skull intertwined with a series of interconnected murders.
Setagainst the backdrop of Jupiter College of Medicine, the lead character takes on the role of an anthropology lecturer. Sindhu initially considered shooting the film in a graveyard but changed her plans due to complications. She also discussed her late father’s legacy, Raj Kishor, who directed 29 Kannada films, and mentioned that her father often predicted shewould embrace the role of a director.