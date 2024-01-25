I don’t like characters that go overboard with police roles or turn them into comical figures: Actor Vijay Raghavendra

Vijay Raghavendra once again dons the khaki attire, reigniting his fondness for khaki for the fourth time. As the actor steps into the shoes of an investigative officer, unraveling suspense and intricacies, he describes the experience as a distinct one, “The character is unique. I portray a much younger and more impulsive role than I did in Seetharam Benoy. I play Wilson, Kondana is a fictitious locale envisioned by director Devi Prasad Shetty. The film revolves around crime, and it extends beyond my individuality.”

Undoubtedly, Vijay Raghavendra showcases his versatility, but when asked about his affinity for cop roles, he shares, “One honest opinion about playing a cop role is that ‘it is not facile.’ Not every actor can seamlessly fit into such roles, nor can they repeat them. It has always been my dream, and I am pushing myself to the maximum to fulfill it.” Drawing inspiration from actors like Shankar Nag and Devaraj, he emphasises the challenge of breaking out of his comfort zone, stepping away from the familiar commercial masala, and convincingly embodying the role of a cop.