Rakshit Shetty, the most eligible bachelor, is married to cinema: Actors Diganth and Yogi

Talk about a married man and his temporary stint as a bachelor, and Diganth opines, “Being a bachelor is a state of mind.” “If my friend calls me home saying his wife is not there, let’s have a party, the first question to them is, ‘Oh, are you a bachelor?’ Yogi seconds this, saying, “When your wife goes to her parents’ or on a particular vacation, we turn bachelors again.” Diganth further adds, “Going on bike rides with friends gives us that enjoyment. Most of my friends are married, but we can still remain bachelors depending on the time and place.” All this in reference to their upcoming film, Bachelor Party releasing on January 26. An Abhijit Mahesh directorial, this humorous situational comedy-drama has become a rare outing in Kannada cinema.

When quizzed about which aspects of comedy they most enjoyed in Bachelor Party, Diganth says, “Yogi has the best one-liner to say. In my case, facing troubles in marriage, people enjoy the situations I am put into. Achyuth Kumar is a mix of both.” Yogi shares there is no place without humour, including the worst situations. “For instance, my character in Bachelor Party keeps laughing at Diganth’s situations, sometimes at myself, and there are certain things about Achyuth anna’s character that makes me laugh,” he adds.

Considering Abhijit Mahesh is a debutant director, and according to both Diganth and Yogi, even though he comes across as a first-timer, he has a good vision and has understood the comedy genre well. Bachelor Party might be his first feature film, but being a long-time associate of Rakshit Shetty, he has worked in films like Kirik Party, Avane Srimannarayana, which were hits. He is good at penning dialogues. In the case of the Bachelor Party, he was clear as to what he wanted. Even when it came to a few scenes, he would tell us when to underplay and overplay with the scenes, how it would align with our respective characters. If the director is clear, things get easier with artistes as well,” says Diganth.

Yogi adding about the challenges in portraying their respective characters, says, “There were not many challenges or preparations for the role, as this role is straightforward for me because the character I play did not have boundaries, nor would it damage the scenes with others around. I was left free, and that helped me to pull off my role with ease,” he says.