With 'Upadhyaksha', I am getting starry welcome, I can’t ask for more: Actor Chikkanna

Chikkanna, the comedian turned hero with Upadhyaksha, shares that he still feels the same internally. “I am the same Chikkanna who enjoys spreading happiness through comedy, but this lead role comes with an extension of songs, action, and more entertaining elements,” says Chikkanna. “This, being a sequel to Adhyaksha, I am still playing the role of Upadhyaksha, which I played along with Sharan in that film, and the character continues here,” he adds.
As a comedian having worked in over 250 films, transitioning to become a hero itself is a journey. “I never dreamt of being part of the film, but cinema approached me. Initially, I thought it would be difficult to survive, but my assumptions went wrong, and I got to play some good roles in over 200 films, which were warmly accepted by people. As a comedian, I have a market, but there comes a point where you want to elevate yourself, and Upadhyaksha gave me that turn. Since it was coming from Adhyaksha, a hit film, I wanted to continue the success formula,” he explains, hoping people will embrace him in this role.
“Don’t you miss the comedian tag? “No, because I am still one, and even when I turn hero, I will still make people laugh, so I am not missing being a comedian,” says Chikkanna. He adds, “Having said that, Upadhyaksha was a dream I shared with the producers, Smitha Umapathy of DN Cinemas. This was the story written by Chandramohan, and when I narrated this to the producers, they felt it was the right subject, and I thought it was the right launch as a hero,” says the actor, adding, “We shot for 52 days and traveled all over Karnataka for the films, and the production house did not compromise at any stage.”
About collaborating with director Anil Kumar, he says, “When friends direct me in a film, they understand my strength. He is a director who did Rambo 2 and a creator with good sense, and his helming was a big plus, in making the film a complete entertainer.”
Chikkanna opines that not all comedian-turned-heroes have become successful. “Having travelled as a comedian, I know what people like about me. I don’t want to go out of the box and lose my audience. I am sure to get the same welcome that I have received so far,” he asserts.
Has the director’s perspective changed towards Chikkanna after running the hero? “I don’t think so because all the directors whom I have worked with are friends. I still receive calls from various production houses. But I decided to not accept too many projects, and the purpose of taking a gap and foraying as a hero will be refreshing to myself as well as to the audience.”
Talking about Upadhyaksha, he is excited to have the best support coming from the industry peers, that most of his co-actors and directors whom he had worked with got involved in this film. “With Anil Kumar directing the film and Chandramohan’s script, I had directors like Dr Suri, Tharun Sudhir, and AP Arjun, giving their inputs for the script. Even Yash also looked into the script. I got to discuss it with him, and he liked the story and also gave some inputs. What more can I ask Challenging Star Darshan, who, in his events of Kaatera, spoke about my film and asked me to promote it. I had Shivarajkumar launching the trailer. I had Upendra, Sudeep, and Dhruva Sarja who shared their thoughts about the film. I also had Duniya Vijay, Prem, Abhishek Ambareesh, Dhanveerrah, Mahesh Kumar, and even Pratham talking about my project. With Upadhyaksha, whose title was suggested by producer Umapathy, I am getting a starry welcome, I can’t ask for more,” he states.
“Upadhyaksha is a direct sequel to Adhyaksha, and whoever was part of the previous film is also part of this project, with additions being Sadhu Kokila, Dharmanna Kadur, Shivaraj KR Pete, along with fresh talents coming into the picture. We brought in as many characters possible to bring in more laughter,” says Chikkanna, who also mentioned that Malaika Vasupal will be the female lead. While Sharan makes a cameo in the film, the music is by Arjun Janya.