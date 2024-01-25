With 'Upadhyaksha', I am getting starry welcome, I can’t ask for more: Actor Chikkanna

Chikkanna, the comedian turned hero with Upadhyaksha, shares that he still feels the same internally. “I am the same Chikkanna who enjoys spreading happiness through comedy, but this lead role comes with an extension of songs, action, and more entertaining elements,” says Chikkanna. “This, being a sequel to Adhyaksha, I am still playing the role of Upadhyaksha, which I played along with Sharan in that film, and the character continues here,” he adds.

As a comedian having worked in over 250 films, transitioning to become a hero itself is a journey. “I never dreamt of being part of the film, but cinema approached me. Initially, I thought it would be difficult to survive, but my assumptions went wrong, and I got to play some good roles in over 200 films, which were warmly accepted by people. As a comedian, I have a market, but there comes a point where you want to elevate yourself, and Upadhyaksha gave me that turn. Since it was coming from Adhyaksha, a hit film, I wanted to continue the success formula,” he explains, hoping people will embrace him in this role.

“Don’t you miss the comedian tag? “No, because I am still one, and even when I turn hero, I will still make people laugh, so I am not missing being a comedian,” says Chikkanna. He adds, “Having said that, Upadhyaksha was a dream I shared with the producers, Smitha Umapathy of DN Cinemas. This was the story written by Chandramohan, and when I narrated this to the producers, they felt it was the right subject, and I thought it was the right launch as a hero,” says the actor, adding, “We shot for 52 days and traveled all over Karnataka for the films, and the production house did not compromise at any stage.”