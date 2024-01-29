Arjun Janya composes an English song for PC Shekar’s BAD

Director PC Shekar, along with composer Arjun Janya, has taken a unique approach to the film’s album, BAD. They have included an English song, written by Nishan Rai and sung by Aishwarya Rangarajan and Nishan Rai, and the lyrical video is set to be released on February 5.

Director Shekhar explains the decision to use an English song, stating, “I approached Arjun Janya with the idea of creating a song for a particular situation in the film. He asked me to complete the shooting first and then decided to compose a song tailored to fit the situation.”