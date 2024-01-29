'Just Pass' locks release date

The makers of Just Pass, have confirmed its release date. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 9. This college-centric entertainer, produced by KV Shashidhar for Rays Entertainment, stars Shri Mahadev as the lead, with Rangayana Raghu essaying the role of a principal for the first time.

According to writer and director KM Raghu, Just Pass sheds light on the challenges faced by students with passing marks, who struggle to secure admission in colleges, even if they are willing to pay donations. The story revolves around a principled character, who establishes a college exclusively for average students, aiming to educate and motivate them to pass with flying colors.