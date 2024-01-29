Kannada audiences embrace an actor only when there is a genuine connection: Swathishta Krishnan

Swathishta Krishnan, a journalist-turned-actor who started off her journey in Tamil cinema, catapulted into the spotlight with her role in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram. She is now overjoyed to make her mark in Kannada cinema with Suni’s Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe alongside Vinay Rajkumar.
An elated Swathista reveals, “My heart resonates with Karnataka, as it holds the roots of our generations. Even though I was born and raised in Chennai, my parents and grandparents often delve into discussions about Dr Rajkumar’s films. Making a mark in the Kannada film industry was a wish on my checklist, and after Vikram, I received numerous offers. Yet, I have a penchant for feel-good and love story films, considering them evergreen and timeless. Aspiring to become a household name, I patiently awaited the right project in Kannada,” says the actor ahead of the film’s release on February 8.
For Swathishta, collaborating with Suni, a director she holds in high regard for his skillful screenplay writing, was a crucial aspect of her decision-making process.
Expressing her thoughts, she shares, “Choosing the right collaborator is pivotal. Having learned about Suni, I consider him one of the best directors, particularly adept at crafting compelling screenplays in Kannada. This conviction made it easy for me to seize the opportunity,” she adds.
Getting into her role in Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe and portraying Anuraga’s character, Swathishta felt a personal connection. “Being a former journalist, the role resonated with me,” she muses. “Suni’s description of the character aligned with my real-life persona, barring a few cinematic embellishments. Anuraga’s nature mirrored mine, allowing me to be authentic on screen. In reality, I am straightforward, and I’m thrilled to portray myself on screen.”
Sharing about her co-actor Vinay Rajkumar, Swathishta reveals, “Vinay initially appeared reserved, mirroring my own nature. Moreover, I was determined to ensure fluency in the local language, and consequently, my focus was on dialogue rehearsals rather than engaging in casual chats. Over the course of a 40-day shoot and subsequent travels, we delved into deep conversations.
Vinay often discussed the nuances of portraying strong characters and the significance of the story. Our conversations extended to other language films, and all this would mostly happen over a cup of coffee,” she says.
Currently, Swathishta is busy shooting for a Tamil project, as she eagerly anticipates her next venture in Kannada. While Chennai remains her home, Swathishta acknowledges the connection that Kannada audiences establish with actors.
“I believe Kannada audiences accept an actor only when a genuine heart-to-heart connection is established,” she remarks, citing Soundarya, Prema, and Rakshita as exemplary figures with powerful performances. “To endure, I aim to follow their footsteps and remain in the hearts of Kannadigas through impactful roles,” she concludes.