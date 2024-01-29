Kannada audiences embrace an actor only when there is a genuine connection: Swathishta Krishnan

An elated Swathista reveals, “My heart resonates with Karnataka, as it holds the roots of our generations. Even though I was born and raised in Chennai, my parents and grandparents often delve into discussions about Dr Rajkumar’s films. Making a mark in the Kannada film industry was a wish on my checklist, and after Vikram, I received numerous offers. Yet, I have a penchant for feel-good and love story films, considering them evergreen and timeless. Aspiring to become a household name, I patiently awaited the right project in Kannada,” says the actor ahead of the film’s release on February 8.

For Swathishta, collaborating with Suni, a director she holds in high regard for his skillful screenplay writing, was a crucial aspect of her decision-making process.