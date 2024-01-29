Nirupa Bhandari and Saikumar, the duo from Rangitaranga, are teaming up again

Nirup Bhandari and Saikumar collaborated for Rangitaranga, directed by Anup Bhandari in 2015, and the film became globally successful. Now, the duo is set to work together again in an upcoming film directed by Sachin Vaali.

Saikumar, known for his notable role as the postmaster and as an antagonist in Rangitaranga, is expected to play a significant role in this yet-to-be-titled project. Although the details of the roles and the title have been kept under wraps by the makers, they plan to unveil them, along with the first look, on February 6.