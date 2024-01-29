Vinod Prabhakar to play a hangman in Maadeva

Vinod Prabhakar is a real-life fighter, as mentioned by Kaatera director Tharun Kishore Sudhir, who unveiled the teaser of Maadeva at a grand event, in the presence of actors Abishek Ambareesh, Dhanveerrah, Zaid Khan, and others. Wishing the entire team well, Tharun added that the film's presentation is visually appealing, especially with Vinod's bearded look.
Actor Abhishek Ambareesh talked about the fight sequences and screen presence, stating that Vinod is not just a great actor but a bigger person above everything.
Maadeva director Naveen Reddy, speaking to CE on the sidelines of the teaser release, shared an exclusive look and mentioned that Vinod plays the role of a hangman in the film, with a unique portrayal in Maadeva, describing the character as 'emotionless.'
Naveen also made a special mention of senior actor Shruti's role and highlighted that the entire film revolves around Vinod Prabhakar, who will be seen in a rugged avatar. Achyuth Kumar appears in a guest role, in the film featuring Sonal Monteiro as the female lead, and Kitty as an antagonist.
The film, inspired by real events, unfolds in 1965, 1980, and 1999. The shooting took place in various locations, including Kanakapura, Channapatna, Shivamogga, Ramoji Film City, and Hesarghatta. Balakrishna Thota, who has worked with DOP Senthil Kumar, is the cinematographer for the film, with Praddyottan as the music composer. With post-production and a focus on CG, the makers are aiming for a March-end release.