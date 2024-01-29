Vinod Prabhakar to play a hangman in Maadeva

Vinod Prabhakar is a real-life fighter, as mentioned by Kaatera director Tharun Kishore Sudhir, who unveiled the teaser of Maadeva at a grand event, in the presence of actors Abishek Ambareesh, Dhanveerrah, Zaid Khan, and others. Wishing the entire team well, Tharun added that the film's presentation is visually appealing, especially with Vinod's bearded look.

Actor Abhishek Ambareesh talked about the fight sequences and screen presence, stating that Vinod is not just a great actor but a bigger person above everything.