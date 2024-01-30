Amulya Set for Comeback with Prajwal Devaraj’s 'Karavali'

There has been a buzz surrounding Amulya, the actor from Cheluvina Chittara and Gajakesari fame, making a comeback after a hiatus. Amulya, last seen in a brief role in Ganesh starrer Mugulu Nage, took time off after getting married and caring for her twin boys. Now, she’s reportedly preparing to face the camera again after seven years. According to reliable sources, Amulya’s comeback will be in Prajwal Devaraj and Gurudatha Ganiga’s much-anticipated project, Karavali.
The makers, who were in search of a talented performer, believe Amulya is the right fit for the role after discussions and have approached her.
Interestingly, the Shravani Subramanya actor has reportedly given her approval, and official confirmation is expected soon. Amulya, who started as a child artist and has appeared in over 13 films as the female lead, will be sharing the screen with Prajwal Devaraj for the first time in Karavali.
Karavali has already generated buzz with its first look, featuring a plot centered around the Kamabala, a popular race in Tulunadu. Prajwal’s unique appearance hints at conflicts between humans and animals.
According to sources, Amulya’s character is set to bring an interesting dimension to the story. Meanwhile, the makers have also initiated the casting call for the rest of the cast, with a final list expected in the next few days. They plan to commence shooting by mid-February, and will be sharing further updates then.
Karavali will be the director’s second project after Ambi Ning Vayassaytho, and he will be producing it under the banner Gurudatha Ganiga Films in collaboration with VK Films. Abhimanyu Sadanand will handle cinematography, Guna will oversee art, and Sachin Basrur will score the music.