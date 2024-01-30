Amulya Set for Comeback with Prajwal Devaraj’s 'Karavali'

There has been a buzz surrounding Amulya, the actor from Cheluvina Chittara and Gajakesari fame, making a comeback after a hiatus. Amulya, last seen in a brief role in Ganesh starrer Mugulu Nage, took time off after getting married and caring for her twin boys. Now, she’s reportedly preparing to face the camera again after seven years. According to reliable sources, Amulya’s comeback will be in Prajwal Devaraj and Gurudatha Ganiga’s much-anticipated project, Karavali.

The makers, who were in search of a talented performer, believe Amulya is the right fit for the role after discussions and have approached her.