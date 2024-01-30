Netflix announces documentary series on Indrani Mukerjea

A new documentary series revolving around the Sheena Bora murder case titled The Indrani Mukerjea Story: The Buried Truth was announced by Netflix on Monday. The docu-series is directed by Shaana Levy and Uraaz Bahl and produced by Terry Leonard.

Netflix has collaborated with MakeMake and India Today Group to delve into the murder of Sheena Bora and the arrest of her sister Indrani Mukerjea in the case. Indrani’s husband, Peter Mukerjea was also arrested in 2015. The docu-series features Indrani Mukerjea and her children Vidhie Mukerjea and Mikhail Bora. It will also feature journalists and lawyers presenting a deeper look into the case.

It is set to be released on February 23 on Netflix.