Pruthvi Ambaar's 'Matsyagandha' gets a release date

Pruthvi Ambaar, who got popular with his Kannada debut, Dia, was seen in films like Bhairagee alongside Shivarajkumar, Sugarless, and the recent Dooradarshana. The actor is also set for a packed schedule in the upcoming months, with three consecutive film releases on the way. While Juni and For Regn are scheduled for release, Matsyagandha is the newest addition and it will be out on February 23.

Directed by Devaraj Poojary and featuring Prashanth Siddi as the music director, Matsyagandha, a gritty crime drama, will see Pruthvi Ambaar taking on the role of a police officer for the first time. The teaser for the film was recently released along with the announcement of the release date.