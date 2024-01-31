Hemanth Rao has a vision, and his thought process is commendable: Shivarajkumar

Adding to the buzz, there’s a collaborative venture with director Hemanth M Rao, known for his unique storytelling. Hemanth, from his end, recently hinted that he has begun preparations for his next project, tentatively titled #5, and it was reported to be a different genre.

Confirming the collaboration, Shivarajkumar shared, “Hemanth M Rao and I are joining forces for an interesting project, which was given the green light some time ago. I am eager to work with the director, and the film is currently in the preparation stage,” he mentions. Praising Hemanth’s directorial prowess, Shivarajkumar expressed his confidence in the project’s uniqueness. “Hemanth has a vision, and his thought process is commendable. From what I gather about the story, which I can’t reveal yet, I am 100 percent confident that it will be a distinct experience,” he added.

Now, the anticipation grows as to what kind of project the two will be collaborating on. Meanwhile, Hemanth M Rao’s Saptha Sagaradaache Ello Side B is out on the OTT platform. The film, produced by Paramvah Studios and starring Rakshit Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, and Chaithra Achar, is currently streaming on Prime.