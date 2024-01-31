Release date locked for Deekshit Shetty starrer 'KTM'

Deekshit Shetty, who transitioned from the small screen to the silver screen, gained fame alongside Pruthvi Ambaar for his role in Dia and later expanded his horizons to other languages. Seen with noted Telugu actor, Nani in Dasara and anticipating his next project, The Girlfriend, that has him sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna, he is currently creating a buzz with the upcoming Kannada film KTM.

The film, billed as a romantic tale, has garnered attention through its teaser, and the film has struck the right chord with the music. The latest tracks, Sojjige and Ayyayyo, have been earning millions of views and appreciation from listeners.