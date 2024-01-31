Release date locked for Deekshit Shetty starrer 'KTM'

Deekshit Shetty, who transitioned from the small screen to the silver screen, gained fame alongside Pruthvi Ambaar for his role in Dia and later expanded his horizons to other languages. Seen with noted Telugu actor, Nani in Dasara and anticipating his next project, The Girlfriend, that has him sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna, he is currently creating a buzz with the upcoming Kannada film KTM.
The film, billed as a romantic tale, has garnered attention through its teaser, and the film has struck the right chord with the music. The latest tracks, Sojjige and Ayyayyo, have been earning millions of views and appreciation from listeners.
The song Sojige, composed by Chetan Rao and penned by Arasu Anthare, has vocals by Sanjith Hegde. Another track, Ayyayyo, sung by Antony Das, features the collaboration of Arav Joshi and Chetan Rao, with lyrical contributions from Abhinandan.
Directed by Arun Kumar, who previously directed the movie Atharva, KTM showcases Deekshith Shetty in four different shades, and features Kajal Kunder and Sanjana Doss as the female leads, along with Usha Bhandari, Prakash Tumminadu, Shanil Guru, Babu Hirannayya, Dev Devayya, Abhishek, among others in pivotal roles.
Produced by Adi Vinay under Mahasimha Movies in association with Rakshay, KTM has cinematography by Navin, editing by Arjun Kattu Sankalan, and dialogues penned by Abhinandan Deshpande. Shot in Udupi, Mangalore, Karakala, Bangalore, and other locations, the film is set to release on February 16th.