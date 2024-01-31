‘Vishnu Priya uniquely captures ’90s romance, and the first single sets the theme’

Vishnupriya, a romantic tale set in the 1990s, is gearing up for release and the makers have unveiled its first love song. Shreyas Manju, the Paddehuli actor, takes on the role of the lover, Vishnu, in this film, which also marks the debut of Malayalam actor Priya Varrier, who plays Priya. This intense love story, directed by VK Prakash, and the makers have released the first single. The launch event was attended by actors Sharan and Rukmini Vasanth along with Dayal Padmanabhan.

The song Chiguru Chiguru Samaya has lyrics penned by Nagendra Prasad and composition by noted music director Gopi Sundar. According to Shreyas, this song reflects the film’s theme and how the story will be presented along these lines.