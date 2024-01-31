‘With Juni, I want to offer a fresh perspective on split personality’

Vaibhav Mahadev, harbouring aspirations of stepping into film direction, navigated his journey organically; as a result, he is anticipating his debut project, Juni, scheduled for release on February 9. The film features Dia fame-Pruthvi Ambaar, with Rishika Naik portraying the female lead. Vaibhav also candidly shares his expedition into the world of cinema apart from Juni.

“All along, pursuing my engineering at NIT Surathkal, my ambition was to enter films and become a director. However, I refrained from immediately diving into cinema and spent a couple of years working before transitioning to the media as a creative executive. Subsequently, I made the decision to enroll in the Prague Film Institute in Europe to study filmmaking. Upon returning to Bengaluru, I delved into advertisements and short films, also exploring my passion for writing.” he shares.

Despite engaging in several projects and collaborating on table work with a director, none materialized.