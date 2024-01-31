‘With Juni, I want to offer a fresh perspective on split personality’

Vaibhav Mahadev, harbouring aspirations of stepping into film direction, navigated his journey organically; as a result, he is anticipating his debut project, Juni, scheduled for release on February 9. The film features Dia fame-Pruthvi Ambaar, with Rishika Naik portraying the female lead. Vaibhav also candidly shares his expedition into the world of cinema apart from Juni.
“All along, pursuing my engineering at NIT Surathkal, my ambition was to enter films and become a director. However, I refrained from immediately diving into cinema and spent a couple of years working before transitioning to the media as a creative executive. Subsequently, I made the decision to enroll in the Prague Film Institute in Europe to study filmmaking. Upon returning to Bengaluru, I delved into advertisements and short films, also exploring my passion for writing.” he shares.
Despite engaging in several projects and collaborating on table work with a director, none materialized.
“The turning point came during the pandemic when I began crafting the narrative for Juni. Post-COVID, I launched a startup and simultaneously pitched the concept. Securing a producer for Juni marked a pivotal moment; I set aside everything else to wholeheartedly focus on directing, and now, the project is set for release,” he elaborates, and adds, “This was and currently is a risk in the whole process, but I’m enjoying travelling this path,” he further adds.
With Pruthvi Ambaar taking on the role of a chef for the first time, the film is inspired by a tale drawn from the life of Vaibhav’s friend, Juni, serving as the muse for the film’s titular character.
The central focus is on the female protagonist grappling with dissociative identity disorder, commonly known as split personality. She alternates between being Juni and, at times, transforms into Manasi. Partha, played by Pruthvi, entangled in a romantic relationship with Juni, discovers her condition and faces the dilemma of navigating through this complex reality. explains Vaibhav regarding what led him to take up this subject.
“In shaping Juni’s character, I delved into the life of my friend who experiences this condition. I just brought in a romantic essence into the storyline.”
Vaibhav also mentions that with Juni, he has drawn a distinction from conventional portrayals of split personalities, which are usually depicted in horror or thriller genres. “I have watched films like Anniyan, Aptha Mitra and a few Hollywood films, and I wanted to present a romantic narrative that breaks away from the stereotypical dark tones associated with this medical condition. This film offers a different perspective—it’s about friendship, love, and the challenges that come with taking them for granted. My aim was to infuse feel-good vibes into the narrative and break the stigma surrounding split personality,” he adds.
Produced by Trishul Creations, Juni has music by Nakul Abhyankar, and cinematography by Agin B and Jithin Das. The ensemble cast includes Dhanush Ravindra, Vinaya Prasad, Avinash, and Sudha Rani. “The film promises a refreshing take on the theme of split personality, weaving a tale of love and friendship amidst the challenges. I wanted to steer clear of the dark and heavy tones, sans the typical thriller and horror undertone, opting for a lighter-hearted approach to create a more relatable connection,” he says.