Every released song from 'Bheema' has been capturing listeners’ hearts: Vijay Kumar

Actor-turned-director Vijay Kumar is generating excitement with his second film venture, 'Bheema,' set to release on August 9. The makers have struck the right chord with their music, especially with songs like ‘Bad Boys’ and ‘I Love You Kene...’, composed by Charan Raj. They’ve continued the momentum with their latest single, ‘Don’t Worry Baby Chinnamma’, written by Nagarjuna Sharma. This lively track has quickly become popular for its catchy tune, gaining millions of views within days of its release.

Speaking about the song, actor-director Vijay Kumar said, “We’ve recently launched a new song, ‘Don’t Worry Baby Chinnamma’, and it’s receiving great appreciation, especially from the younger audience. Every released song from Bheema has been capturing listeners’ hearts, and this song is garnering a powerful response. A song serves as the perfect invitation to any film, and I am confident that today’s youth and all segments of the audience will respond similarly to the film itself.”

Produced by Krishna Sarthak and Jagadeesh Gowda under Krishna Creations and Jagadeesh Films, respectively, the film has cinematography by Shiva Sena. Bheema also introduces Ashwini, a former theatre artist making her acting debut, alongside Black Dragon Manju and Gili Gil Chandru, among others in the ensemble cast.