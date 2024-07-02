Is Sudeep's 'Max' aiming for an Independence Day release?

The latest update from the makers of Max is set to thrill Kichcha Sudeep’s fans eagerly awaiting their favourite star’s return to the silver screen since Vikrant Rona (2022). “A Big & Exciting update on your way! Get ready as Baadshah Kiccha Sudeep’s Max steps into the race track for an epic journey!” This announcement by Max producer Kalaippuli S Thanu on Monday has stirred up quite the excitement.

At a recent event, the Pan-Indian actor Sudeep provided details about the status of Max and indicated a desire for an August release. While the makers have kept the details of the update undisclosed, speculations suggest that the makers are considering an August 15 release to capitalise on Independence Day and the subsequent holiday weekend, sparking a race to secure this four-day extravaganza.

Other films like Ganesh’s Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, Diganth-starrer Powder, and Indrajit Lankesh’s Gowri are also set for release on Independence Day. However, if this big-ticket mass flick starring Sudeep is scheduled for an Independence Day release, it promises to rekindle a festive celebration of Kannada cinema. An official announcement on this matter is eagerly awaited.

Directed by Vijay Karthikeyaa, Max is billed to be an action-packed entertainer, with Sudeep donning the Khaki and also doubling up as co-producer under Kichcha Creatiions banner alongside V Creations. The film, which has generated buzz with its posters and teasers, stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samyuktha Hornad, Sukratha Wagle, and Anirudh Bhat in key roles. Shekar Chandra handles the cinematography, while Shivakumar and Ajanesh Loknath, who have previously worked with the Vikrant Rona actor, contribute to the art direction and music departments for Max, respectively.