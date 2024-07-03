Filmmaker Dayal Padmanabhan to helm a crime thriller for RC Studios

RC Studios, which is bankrolling the upcoming film, Father, is set to collaborate with director Dayal Padmanabhan for a multilingual venture. R Chandru, who heads the production house, along with Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origin Company and businessman Seekal Ramachandra Gowda, confirmed to CE that Dayal Padmanabhan’s upcoming film will be among several projects planned under their banner. This film, described as a crime thriller, will begin production as soon as Father completes filming in Mysuru.

“All films produced under our banner, regardless of language, will receive a pan-India release and prioritise compelling content,” stated Chandru. “Our production house aims to expand its creative footprint across regional languages while maintaining a national appeal to captivate audiences across different regions,” he adds.

In addition to Father, and the upcoming project with Dayal Padmanabhan, RC Studios has also announced a film starring Shivarajkumar. They have also registered titles such as POK, Sri Ramabana Chirita, Dog, and Kabzaa 2.