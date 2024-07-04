'Family Drama' looking for a July-end release

Family Drama, which marks the directorial debut of Akarsh, features a talented cast including Abhay, Ananya Amar, Sindhu Srinivas Murthy, Rekha, and Poornachandra Mysore. The film, having wrapped shooting, recently unveiled its trailer and followed up with the release of the title track 'Li Li Li Family Li,' sung by Vasuki Vaibhav on July 3.

This track has swiftly gained popularity for its melodious charm and captivating visual appeal. Composed by Chetan Ammaiah with lyrics penned by Sharat Vasishtha and Ammaiah, the music enriches a crucial party scene where characters hatch a murder plot, adding to the film's unfolding drama.

Produced by Dabbugudi Muralikrishna, an NRI based in the US, this marks his debut production venture in Kannada under DMK Entertainment. The film, billed as a comedy centred around a family entangled in a murder plot, introduces fresh faces to the Sandalwood industry. Anticipated for release by the end of July,