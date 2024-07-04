'Hiranya’s' latest song ‘Nanagantaane’ gives a touching tribute to maternal love

Rajavardhan’s upcoming film 'Hiranya' is scheduled to release on July 19. As the film’s post-production is nearing completion, the makers unveiled a new song titled ‘Nanagantaane’ by Judah Sandy, which pays homage to maternal love.

Hiranya is billed as an action-packed drama with a strong emotional core. Rajavardhan will be seen in an action-hero avatar, with seven significant fight scenes, choreographed by Vinod and Arjun.

Hiranya marks the feature film directorial debut of Praveen Avyuk who is known for his short films. Produced by Vigneshwar and Vijay Kumar under the Vedas Infinite Pictures banner, the film will feature cinematography by

Yogeswaran R. Rihana will play the female lead, while former Bigg Boss contestant Divya Suresh, Huli Karthik, Arvind Rao and Dilip Shetty will feature in supporting roles.