I am excited to be launched by director Suni: Veeraaj

Director Suni, known for introducing new talent, is set to launch actor Veeraaj into the spotlight. Their upcoming film, tentatively titled Devaru Ruju Madidanu, draws inspiration from a line in a poem by the legendary writer Kuvempu. Interestingly, Veeraaj is a distant relative of the Rajkumar family and has harboured aspirations of becoming an actor since childhood.

In an interview with CE, Veeraaj expressed his enthusiasm for entering the film industry and his happiness at being launched by Suni. He also highlighted Puneeth Rajkumar as his guiding force and shared his excitement about being launched under his father’s production house. “Suni is a genuine and hardworking filmmaker who creates a positive atmosphere on set. Working with like-minded people is more interesting for newcomers,” Veeraaj remarked.

Since childhood, Veeraaj has admired Puneeth’s films and considers the actor as his inspiration to set foot in the industry. “Having pursued an engineering degree, I am a dancer skilled in Bollywood freestyle. I honed my acting skills through years of training in theatre at MES Ranga shale and Abinaya Taranga,” he says.

He recalls expressing his wish to Puneeth Rajkumar about his acting aspirations and reveals that he had received a few tips from the actor. “I often met Appu at family functions and events where I expressed my desire to become an actor. He has given me valuable tips that I want to follow in my cinema career,” Veeraaj says.

Reflecting on Green House, his father Govindraju’s well-known establishment in the heart of Bengaluru, Veeraj reminisced about its popularity among artists and the media for hosting press meets and events. “It is a source of pride to be launched under my family’s production banner, Green House Movies, which has a unique connection with cinema,” says Veeraaj.

Suni has currently completing shooting for Gathavaiahbava, starring Dushyath. He plans to begin shooting for Veeraaj’s film in September. More details on the project are expected to be revealed soon.