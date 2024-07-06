Prajwal Devaraj ventures into horror with 'Rakshasa'

Prajwal Devaraj, who has been a part of several experimental projects in different genres, is set to star in his first horror film, Rakshasa. Directed by Lohith H, the makers have explored a unique horror time-loop narrative, which they claim to be a first in world cinema.

Produced by Deepu BS, Naveen Gowda, and Manas under Shanvi Enterprises, with Pradeep Mahishi presenting the film, Rakshasa, according to director Lohith, has completed shooting. The entire film was shot over 55 days at Ramoji Rao Film City and is now getting ready for release.

"It is going to be a thrilling experience," says the director, as they revealed the first look on the occasion of the actor's birthday. The film's technical crew includes Nobin Paul handling the music and Jaybin P Jacob as the cinematographer.

Along with Prajwal Devaraj, the cast includes Arun Rathod, Sridhar, Gautham, Somashekhar, and Vihan Krishna Jayant in pivotal roles.