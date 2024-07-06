Shivarajkumar's 'Bhairathi Ranagal' has wrapped up shooting

Shivarajkumar, one of the busiest actors in Sandalwood, has wrapped up shooting for the much-anticipated film Bhairathi Ranagal on July 4. Directed by Narthan, this film serves as a prequel to Mufti and showcases Shivarajkumar in a multifaceted role.

Initially slated for an August 15 release, the film has now been postponed to September, with an official date to be announced soon.

In a recent media interaction about Bhairathi Ranagal, which will be released in multiple languages, Shivarajkumar mentioned that expectations are high and the film has shaped up well.

The cast also includes Rahul Bose as the antagonist and Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead, with Avinash, Devaraj, Chaya Singh, Babu Hirannayya, Madhu Guruswamy, and Gopalkrishna Deshpande in pivotal roles.

Ravi Basrur is composing the music, Naveen Kumar is handling the cinematography, and Chethan D’Souza and Dhilip Subbarayan are responsible for the stunts.