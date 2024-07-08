Chaithra Achar lends her voice to Roopantara’s new single ‘Kittale’

BENGALURU: The makers of 'Roopantara' recently unveiled the film's poster along with a new song titled 'Kittale'. Interestingly, actor Chaithra Achar has lent her voice to the track which is composed by Midhun Mukundan and has lyrics penned by Raj B Shetty. The song, which is currently available on the Lighter Buddha Films' YouTube channel, has already garnered massive views from listeners.

Roopantara, directed by Mithilesh Edalavath, brings together the team of Ondu Motteya Kathe, featuring Raj B Shetty in a key role. Interestingly, Raj B Shetty has also written the dialogues for the film.