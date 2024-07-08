Kiran Raj’s 'Ronny' locks release date

BENGALURU: Popular Kannada television actor Kiran Raj who made a transistion to films, is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Ronny. The makers recently announced that the film is all set to hit theatres on August 30. The film, directed by Gurutej Shetty , has generated considerable buzz for its unique storyline.

The makers also unveiled a new song from Ronny titled, 'Havamanave Sundara Sundara', on the occasion of Kiran Raj's birthday, which is now available on T-Series' YouTube channel. The song written by Pramod Maravante is composed by Manikanth Kadri.

Expressing his gratitude for the film, Kiran Raj shares, "At one point, I was uncertain about my next steps. Then, I met the producer and director of Ronny, and I was immediately drawn to the story. Despite being fictional, my character is relatable to everyone. This is a big-budget film, and our producers value the essence of the story more than the financial aspects."

Speaking at the song launch event, director Gurutej Shetty opened up about the film's appeal. He described Ronny as an action-filled film which would also be family-oriented and assured that audiences would see a different side of Kiran Raj. Ronny, produced by Chandrakant Poojary and Umesh Hegde, also stars Samiksha and Radhya. Raghavendra B Kolar is the cinematographer of the film, which will feature six choreographed action sequences by Vinod Master.