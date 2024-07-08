'Not Out' makers introduce interesting promotional strategy

BENGALURU: In an innovative move for Kannada cinema, the 'Not Out' film team is introducing a new strategy to attract moviegoers. The makers of the film, which is all set to hit theatres on July 19, have announced that the first half of Not Out will be screened for free. However, the audience must purchase a ticket to watch the second half. This strategy was announced at the trailer launch event recently

A dark comedy, 'Not Out' is produced by V Ravikumar and Shamshuddin A under Rashtrakoota Pictures. Ambarish M is the director of the film, which stars Ajaya Prithvi and Rachana Inder in lead roles. The trailer was unveiled by actor Srinagara Kitty, director Simple Suni, and ambulance driver Hanif, who is known for a remarkable four-hour drive from Mangaluru to Bengaluru.

Speaking to the media, director Ambarish shared insights about the film’s origins and said Not Out was conceived during the lockdown. Ajaya Prithvi, who plays an ambulance driver, expressed his gratitude for the role. “The film is excellently crafted, and I dedicate my performance to all ambulance drivers,” he remarked.

As told by the director in his previous interview with CE, the concept of Not Out is inspired by the tiger-sheep game, a popular village pastime along the Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh borders.

Not Out will feature music by Judah Sandy and cinematography by Halesh. With Rachana Inder portraying a nurse, the film will also star Cockroach Sudhee, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Govindegowda, Ashwin Haasan, Prashant Siddi, Ravi Shankar and Salman.